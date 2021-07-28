Family Fun with Fox 13 (July 28-August 1)

Here's Family Fun with Fox 13 brought to you by Parents Empowered.

You can hear the music of "The 8eez" in Parowan City Park on Friday, July 30. Admission is free and open to everyone, just bring a chair or blanket and your family or friends. Get more information by clicking here.

Enjoy the sights of beautiful American Fork Canyon in the Timpanogos Half! You can run the half marathon, 10K, 5K, or kids 1/2 mile race on the course that is fast and fun! The Timp Half is perfect for amateur and experienced runners. The race is on Saturday, July 31. Sign up here.

Saturday is the birthday of "the boy who lived" and University Place Orem is throwing an international celebration for Harry Potter! Whether you are a muggle or a wizard you'll have a magical time drinking butterbeer, enjoying entertainment and checking out vendors. This all starts at 6pm on July 31. Get more information here.

You could also put on your robes and grab your wand and come and ride the wizard's train at Heber Valley Railroad. It's all aboard Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31 at 7pm each night. During the two-hour round-trip ride, you'll be entertained by characters and other surprises!

Click here for ticket information.

This movie is really going to the birds! You can watch Disney's Zootopia at Tracy Aviary. The outdoor movie includes a picnic dinner and more. This happens Saturday, July 31 at 7pm. Get more information here.

Your favorite "practically perfect" nanny takes center stage with this supercalifragilisticexpialidocious adventure! Mary Poppins Jr. is being presented by the American Fork Youth Theater along with the Timpanogos Arts foundation from Thursday, July 29 through Saturday, July 31 at the American Fork Amphitheater. Get tickets here.

"From there to here, from here to there, funny things are everywhere." To quote Dr. Seuss himself, you can be in the audience of Susical the Musical in Vernal. The curtain goes up at 2pm and 7pm Wednesday through Saturday, July 30. Get more information by clicking here.

Calling all nerds! The Utah Fandom Show is a place to celebrate you! If you love toys, comics, games, cards of all kinds, sports and more, this is the show for you. It's happening Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sandy. Admission is free for kids and under with a ticketed adult. Find the details here.