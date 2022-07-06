Family Fun with Fox 13 (July 6-11)

Amateur astronomers of all ages are invited to learn more about the night sky and get a closer look at celestial bodies and their hidden secrets through some of Utah's largest telescopes. Join the Star Party at West Jordan Library on Friday, July 8 from dusk to 11pm. Click here for more information.

Speaking of being under the stars, how about movies under the stars? There are a lot of family-friendly showings on Friday, July 8 across the state:

-Monsters Inc. will be at the Kenley Amphitheater in Layton with activities starting at 7pm. Click here for details.

-Luca is the movie of the week in Sandy at Lone Peak Part. Activities start at 7:30, with the movie following at sundown. Click here for details.

-Cruella is the movie for Venture Out! in Millcreek at Scott Park. There will be food trucks and other activities starting at 6, followed by the movie. Click here for details.

-War With Grandpa will be on the big screen at St. George's Town Square. It gets underway at dusk. Click here for more information.

-The Princess Bride is the movie you'll see at University Place in Orem to kick off the Summer Renaissance Festival. It starts at 8:30pm Friday and the festival goes through Saturday.

The Utah Asian Festival is Saturday, July 9 from 11am to 8pm at the Utah State Fairpark. Learn the cultures, traditions and see performances and eat delectable Asian food. Click here for more information.

Come see every kind, color, breed and size of horse imaginable at Ogden's Horse & Hitch Parade on Monday, July 11 at 7pm. The parade kicks off the city's celebrations of Utah's statehood. Click here for more information.

Parents Empowered sponsors Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.