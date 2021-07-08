Family Fun with Fox 13 (July 7-11)

The 4th of July holiday may be over, but the Family Fun with Fox 13 isn't!

Here's some of the family-friendly activities you can enjoy July 7-11, brought to us by our friends at ParentsEmpowered.org.

Farmington Festival Days are going on now through Saturday, July 10. You can take part in a parade, farmers market, car show, vendor booths, food trucks, fireworks and more! Click here for the full schedule of events.

The Utah Motorsports Campus is holding its Inaugural Taste of Utah Festival on Saturday, July 10. This is a family-friendly festival about all things Utah, you'll find food and beer, chalk art, live music and more. Get more information by clicking here.

Utah native and favorite, Marie Osmond, is on stage at the Ed Kenley Ampthitheater in Layton as part of Davis Art Council's Summer Nights with the Stars. The concert is July 10 at 8pm. For ticket information please click here.

The 36th Annual Payson Scottish Festival and Highland Games are happening July 9 & 10 in Payson. You'll enjoy Celtic music and Scottish dances, bagpipe music and traditional ethnic food. Get more information here.

The Wasatch Wildflower Festival is happening Saturday at Brighton and Sunday at Solitude. You can walk at a leisurely place and learn about the wildflowers native to our state. Click here for the details.

Draper Days starts July 9 and continues through July 17. This event features a festival, parade, sports tournaments, movie nights, concerts and other activities. Find them all by clicking here.

Bring a chair or a blanket and don't forget your family and friends for a free concert in the park in Parowan. This week you'll be entertained by 'Radio Player' . Find the schedule here.