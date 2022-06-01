Family Fun with Fox 13 (June 1-6)

"Pony Express Days" are going on in Eagle Mountain. The annual festival celebrates the community's historical ties to the Pony Express Trail. On Wednesday, June 1, there's a family night and movie in the park from 4-80m. "Pony Express Days" activities go through Saturday. Click here for more information.

The Bountiful Chalk Art Festival starts on Wednesday, June 1 and goes through Saturday, June 4. This is a fun, family-friendly event that's like a gallery stroll, except the artists are in action using chalk on the sidewalk. Click here for more information.

South Jordan's Summerfest is going on and on Saturday, June 4, there's a Kids Run starting at 7am. Then, the entire family can enjoy a full day of rides, food, activities and more ending with fireworks at 10pm Click here for more information.

From Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5 it's the Ogden Music Festival. This is a family-friendly Bluegrass and Americana music festival in a beautiful setting with camping, workshops and a petting zoo! Click here for more information.

Venture Out! The Friday festival and movie night travels to various Millcreek communities throughout the summer and it kicks off on Friday, June 3, at Canyon Rim Park from 6-10pm for the movie "Jungle Cruise". This is always free! Click here for more information.

"Kids Train Days" are happening from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4 on the Heber Valley Railroad. Take your pick of themed train cars to ride in and enjoy a short, 40-minute round-trip with lots of fun on board. Click here for more information.

