Family Fun with Fox 13 (June 13-19)

On Thursday, June 16 you're invited to a free afternoon puppet show in Murray Park. It begins at 2pm, and while the performance is catered to young children, all ages are welcome. Click here for more information.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium will honor diverse cultures from around the world Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 at its Arts and Culture Festival. Enjoy performances, artists, and tasty food trucks. Click here for more information.

On Friday, June 17 it's the Heber Valley Main to Main 10K at 7pm and Fun Run at 7:15pm. Bring the whole family to take part in the races and bikes, scooters and strollers are welcome too. You'll want to wear a costume too as there will be prizes handed out. Click here for more information.

Thanksgiving Point is continuing its mid-summer tradition of bringing the magic of fairy tales to life in Ashton Gardens. Come dressed up and ready to meet some of your favorite story book characters Friday, June 17 from 4-8pm and Saturday, June 18 from 10am-4pm. Click here for more information.

Fathers and daughters 11 years and younger are invited to attend the Draper Daddy Daughter Dance on Friday evening from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be a live DJ with dancing, special guests and an ice cream buffet, all at the Draper Amphitheatre. Click here for more information.

Friday, June 17 from 5-9pm, Saturday, June 18 from 11am-9pm and all-day Sunday, June 19 is the Chalk Art Festival for Utah Foster Care. It's happening at The Gateway and more than 100 local artists will be creating chalk art, along with other activities including a Teddy Bear adoption. Click here for more information.

Starting Friday, June 17 and going through Sunday, June 19 it's the 2022 Eyes to the Sky Balloon Festival at North Sevier Middle School in Salina, Utah. In addition to hot air balloons, there will be food and games, and concerts too.

Click here for more information.

Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days are in full swing, going through Sunday. This is the longest-running celebration in Utah. You can enjoy an old fashioned rodeo, carnival, craft fair, parade and much more. Click here for more information.

Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.