Family Fun with Fox 13 - June 2-6, 2021

There are so many fun family-friendly activities happening this weekend. Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered we've got some of the highlights for you!

Farmers Market in Ogden is presenting the 4th annual "Beets and Beats" pop-up artist studio on June 5 from 10am to 12pm. Artists will be painting "what the market means to them", and will have to include the Ogden Beet Logo. This is at the Municipal Gardens in Ogden. Click here for more information.

Venture Out! Friday Night Festivals are back in June starting at 6pm, followed by a movie ('The Greatest Showman') at dusk at Canyon Rim Park in Salt Lake City. This week the theme is "The Night Circus", where you'll weave your way through stilt walkers and aerialists. There will be games and prizes and food trucks too. Click here to get the details.

Get Jumpin! Your kids will love to see a competitive jump rope team that's competed at the regional and national level. Just Jumpin' members love to jump and inspire others to love it too! You can see them Thursday, June 3 at 2pm at Murray Park Pavilion. Get more details by clicking here.

And return to Murray Park on June 4 for a movie sing-a-long. You can raise your voices high to the songs from 'Les Miserables'. The movie plays at an outdoor screen and subtitles are provided for those who need a little help remembering the words. This is free to attend. For more information click here.

On June 5 your kids are invited to a Fairy Garden Workshop. They'll be able to make their very own gardens with rocks, colored sand twigs, pom poms, figurines and other magical items. It's all in a portable pot so kids can take home their creation to enjoy all summer. This happens from 10am-12pm at Bountiful Davis Art Center. Get pricing and more information by clicking here.

