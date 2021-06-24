Family Fun with Fox 13 (June 23-26, 2021)

There are a lot of things to choose from in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13, brought to you by Parents Empowered.

Join Alice, The Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and all their friends for an evening of giant games out in the Orchard. This is happening June 24 from 6pm to 8pm at University Place Orem. Get more details here.

Visit Anna, Elsa, Belle and Rapunzel as well as some crazy pirates on a 90 minute train ride. As you’re riding along sip pink lemonade in tea cups and munch on cupcakes. Don’t miss out, these trains on the Heber Valley Railroad always sell out. The Princess & Pirate ride is June 25 starting at 7pm. Get your tickets here.

Bring your bike and take part in the Antelope by Moonlight Bike Ride. You’ll ride across the majestic Antelope Island State Park at night with the glow of the full moon. This is a family-friendly ride.. and everyone’s invited. This is happening June 25 starting at 10pm. Find more information by clicking here.

The Tooele Tri is back! This kids triathlon is happening June 25. Your kids can take part in a swimming, biking and running race in Tooele City Park. Get the details here.

It’s the Children’s Parade for America’s Freedom Festival in Provo on June 26 at 10:30am. It’s free to watch this parade go by and will have nearly 2,500 children as well as the Provo and Timpview High School Marching Bands. Kids will also be able to meet police officers and firefighters. See the route here.

Enjoy a special celebration of children and music at the Draper Amphitheater on June 26 at 8pm. Rise Up Children’s Choir will be performing… along with some special guests. See the full line-up by clicking here.

Riverton Town Days is kicking off with a rodeo June 25-26 at the Riverton Rodeo Arena. Get the details here.

Get into the patriotic spirit with a free concert! Grab a picnic, blanket or lawn chairs and come to Midvale City Park June 25 at 7:30pm. You’ll hear the music of the 23rd Army Band, which is made up of members of the Utah National Guard. Find more information here.