Family Fun with Fox 13 (June 9-13)

Summer is always filled with activities in Utah.

Here's Family Fun with Fox 13 brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.

Creative Mysteries await budding minds and curiosities at Summer Camp for Junior Trash Goblins at Clever Octopus. Your kids can create art projects and learn about problem solving, teamwork and creativity. This is happening June 10 from 9-11:30 a.m. Click here for more information.

Utah Valley Spider-man is making an appearance at Murray Park on June 10 from 2-2:45pm. He'll entertain your young superheroes with fun and entertaining games. Spider-man will also teach self-defense for protection from villains. For more information please click here.

All aboard! Your family can take a great short train ride in themed cars at Heber Valley Railroad's Train Days. You can choose from Princess & Pirates, Cowboys & Cowgirls, Dinosaurs or Trains-themed cars. At the end of the ride, enjoy a magic show at the depot. For departure times and tickets click here.

It's time to get your game on! One June 11 from 6-11pm, it's Game Night at Millcreek Elementary. There's something for everyone because you're never too young or too old to play outside. In addition to games like Kart Racing, Reverse 4-Square and Giant Jenga, there will be music and food trucks. Get the details here.

Calling all babies! As part of Orem Summerfest and America's Freedom Festival is holding a Great Big Baby Contest. There are prizes for all kinds of things including Best Costume, Most Patriotic and Cutest Superhero. Click here for all the details.

Ogden's Premier Arts & Music Festival is happening June 12 & 13! There will be more than 100 art vendors taking over Union station inside and out. There will be kids activities, a community paint wall, food trucks and more! Get more information here.

Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days begins on June 12. At 100 years old, this is the longest-running celebration in Utah. You can enjoy fresh strawberries as you watch an old-fashioned rodeo, stroll through a craft fair, have fun at a carnival, watch a parade and more. Click here for the details.