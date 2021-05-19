Family Fun with Fox 13: Live music, dance, outdoor fun and cars!

Here's some help to plan your weekend, with Family Fun with Fox 13 brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.

Bike your way to free concerts featuring a different genre of music at each location at the Concert Cycle Cruise. It's happening Friday evening (5/21) in downtown Provo. Click here for times and locations.

If you could travel to any moment in history, where would you go? Join the Children's Dance Theatre at Capitol Theatre for "Invention". You'll time travel through dance and meet some childhood heroes. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday (5/19 - 5/22). Get your tickets by clicking here.

If you're in Southern Utah Friday (5/21), The Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo is always a huge hit! Your whole family will love the free archery for all ages and test rides in kayaks, paddleboards and more. It's happening at Legacy Park in Hurricane. There's more information here.

It's Endangered Species Weekend at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. When you visit the Aquarium Friday through Sunday (5/21-5/23), you'll learn how you can help local and global animal species that are at risk. Find more information by clicking here.

You can be there for the first live show of the year at the Chase Home Museum in Liberty Park on Saturday afternoon (5/22) between 12 and 6:00 p.m. Pack a picnic and grab some friends for Living Traditions. The festival is free! Get more information here.

America's Favorite Car Show returns to the Utah State Fairpark Friday through Sunday (5/21-5/21). It's a jam-packed weekend of cool cars, cool people and good times! There's even a free kids zone and live entertainment too. Get the details here.

The Gateway is excited to begin a new outdoor series on Sunday mornings (10-11 a.m.) called Pilates on the Plaza. You can feel the burn while you breathe in fresh air. All shapes, sizes and ability levels are welcome, just bring your own mat! Find all the details by clicking here.

Join us each Wednesdays for another look at Family Fun with Fox 13!