Family Fun with Fox 13 (March 16-20)

All aboard the St. Paddy's Train! The Heber Valley Railroad is inviting you to take a family-friendly ride to celebrate St. Patrick's day. There will be singing and fun and games and you can even get your picture taken with a leprechaun. The train departs Friday, March 18 at 7pm. Get more information here.

Introduce your little ones to the joys of the symphony with "Carnival of the Animals". You'll go on a journey through the animal kingdom with dancers from the Children's Dance Theatre performing to beloved pieces by French composer Camille Saint-Saëns. This is happening Saturday, March 19 at 11am at Abravanel Hall in Salt Lake City. Get more information here.

Also on Saturday, March 19, be a part of a gold rush! Vinyard City is hosting the Gold Rush Race Series. Lace up your running shoes for a 10K, 5K and a Kids 4K. Get more information here.

You're invited to a Fairy Tale Ball! Join Beauty and the Beast prepare the grand ball, fend off intruders and realize their "happier ever after". dress in your favorite fairy tale attire and get ready for crafts, games and treats. This is happening on Saturday, March 19 at 11am & 2pm in Highland, Utah Get more information here.

Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by Parents Empowered.