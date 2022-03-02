Family Fun with Fox 13 (March 2-6)

Mardi Gras isn't over yet - you can hop on board the Mardi Gras Train at Heber Valley Railroad. This is a family-friendly celebration where you're invited to dress up. They'll have some beads, masks, and other party favors to add to your costume. The train leaves on Friday, March 4 at 7pm. Get more information here.

Calling all future curlers of America! Come out on Wednesday, March 2 from 6-8pm and enjoy and evening of curling and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympic Games. You'll learn how to curl, and all ages 12 and up are welcome. Get more information here.

Mickey and his friends are back in town! Disney On Ice Presents Dream Big is running from Thursday, March 3 through Sunday, March 6 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. You'll enjoy every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney stories like Moana, Coco, Frozen, Aladdin, and of course Disney Princesses. Get more information here.

Give your gently-used toys a second chance at a Kids Toy Swap on Saturday, March 5 at the Park City Library. A new child's imagination will help these toys come back to life and stay out of the landfill and your child can swap them for different ones. This is happening from 10am-2pm at Park City Library. Get more information here.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.