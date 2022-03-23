Family Fun with Fox 13 (March 23-27)

See some of Southern Utah's best talent at the Cedar City Star Search on Friday, March 25 at 7pm. All types of talent will be featured including singing, dancing, comedy, magic and more. This is a free event and you can click here for all the details.

Dino Day is back at the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point. Come learn about all things prehistoric and even chat with a real paleontologist. This is happening on Saturday, March 26 from 10am to 2pm. Click here for more information.

It's the Holi Festival of Colors on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 at the Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork. All ages are invited to take part in this dance and chant party and kids 12 and under are free! But, be prepared to get colorful. Get the details here.

Also on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 the Reptilian Nation Expo. There will be thousands of reptiles, amphibians, spiders and more at the Mountain America Expo center in sandy. You can even see demo's for exotic, venomous snakes as well as explore animals and enclosures. Find out more information here.

