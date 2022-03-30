Family Fun with Fox 13 (March 30 - April 4)

If you've ever wondered how scientists know what colors dinosaurs were, or if they were scaly or fluffy, now's your chance to find out. It's "Dino Fest" at the Natural History Museum of Utah on April 2 & 3, 2022. Click here for all the details.

It's Spring and that means Baby Animal Days. Take the short drive north to the American West Heritage Center near Logan and see all kinds of baby farm animals, baby bears and more. This runs March 31-April 2 and again April 6-9. Get more information by clicking here.

Cross E Ranch in West Jordan is also celebrating Baby Animal Days now through May 7. In addition to being able to cuddle with farm babies, the ranch has jump pads, zip lines, slides, hay rides and more. Click here for more information.

Visit Gardner village in West Jordan to fill your Easter basket and have some fun. Find everything from kids' Easter clothes to fresh flowers and treats, photo ops with baby animals and more. Easter activities go through April 16. You can even have breakfast with the Easter Bunny! Get the details here.

