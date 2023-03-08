Family Fun with Fox 13 (March 8-12)

Celebrate the return of plant life at a Clover Celebration at "The Leonardo" on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 4-6pm. You will be able to plant your own pot of lucky clovers and learn about other plants too. Get more information by clicking here.

Also on Friday, March 10, 2023, join the Clark Planetarium from 3pm-6pm as they celebrate women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math). Your family will enjoy food and activities as well as a discussion in the IMAX Theatre. You'll hear all about careers, backgrounds and experiences of women working in STEM. Click here for more information.

Calling all cowboys and cowgirls! Head to the Cache County Event Center for a rendezvous that includes a family dance party, poetry contests, food trucks and more. The rendezvous is chock-full of fun from Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12, 2023. Get the full schedule here.

You'll want to get your green on for activities on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The 46th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade starts at 11am at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. Click here for more information.

There's also a Leprechaun Dash, 5k and Fun Run at the Weber State University Davis Campus at 9am. Click here for more on that.

Also, at 9am on Saturday, March 11, 2023 a St. Paddy's March Run & Walk in Layton. Click here for more information on that.

You can learn the process of taking wool from the sheep's back to yours on Saturday. Sheep to Shawl is an interactive event for all ages will show the steps it takes to make clothing. It's happening at the Frontier Homestead State Park Museum in Cedar City from 10am-4pm. Click here for more information.

Teens can choose from hundreds of free, gently-used outfits to wear for proms throughout the year at a formal wear swap. It's happening from 11am-1pm on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Click here for more information.

Chocolate and cheese are two of the most beloved tastes in all of history and they're being celebrated at a festival at the Natural History Museum of Utah on Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, 2023. Click here for the full schedule.

