Family Fun with Fox 13 (March 9-13)

On Saturday, March 13, it's Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade. The parade starts at 11am at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. Wear your green and join Fox 13 and take part in this fun event for the entire family. You can find the route and more information here.

There's also a Leprechaun Dash on Saturday, March 13. This is happening at 9am on the campus of Weber State University. There is a 5K and a one mile Fun Run for kids too. Get more information here.

Get your weekend started early by hanging out at the library in your PJ's while watching cartoons! Kids ages nine to 18 are welcome at the Tooele City Library this Thursday, March 10 starting at 4pm. You can find more information here.

Move, Rattle & Shake is a half hour of fun for all ages. This starts with a fun story, then kids can dance and sing and laugh. This is happening Friday, March 11 at 11am in Saratoga Springs. Find more information here.

On Friday, March 11 hitch up yer belt buckle, grab your hat and join the Cowboy Train at Heber Valley Railroad. The fun begins with a Wild West Gunfight before you board at about 6:30 at the depot. Then, the train will depart at 7pm for a 90 minute round-trip ride.

You can get more information here.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.

