Family Fun with Fox 13 (May 11-15)

Alex Boye's "Bend Not Break" Suicide Prevention Concert is happening on Friday, May 13 at 7pm at the Maverik Center. Tickets are free. This will be an unforgettable night of music, healing and support for the entire family. Click here for more information.

The Loveloud Festival is also happening this weekend, on Saturday afternoon. Loveloud was founded by Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of Imagine Dragons, to help ignite the conversation of unconditional love and support for LGBTQ+ youth in an effort to keep families together. Click here for more information.

Boondocks Fun Center in Kaysville is showing their support for the DARE Program. On Friday, May 13 from 2 to 8pm, if you mention DARE, you'll get a discount on games and food. Click here for more information.

Celebrate all things Spring at "Farm Fest" at Wheeler Historic Farm. There will be a preview of the Farmer's Market, you can watch sheep get sheared, and you can do hands-on farm activities too. "Farm Fest" is Saturday, May 14 from 9am to 2pm. Click here for more information.

If you like dancing to celebrate life, making new friends and coming together with your family and community, you'll love the Holi Festival of Colors. It's happening Saturday, May 14 from 11am to 4pm at West Stadium Park in Ogden, Utah. Click here for more information.

There's a Celebration of Cultural Diversity at The Gateway on Saturday, May 14 from 10am to 3pm. This is a free, family-oriented festival promoting multi-ethnic understanding. Check it out at the Gateway Olympic Legacy Plaza. Click here for more information.

Saturday is the last day to "tiptoe through the tulips". The Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point has been extended, but will come to an end on May 14. For more information click here.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.