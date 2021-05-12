Family Fun with Fox 13, May 13-16

It's never too soon to start planning for the weekend, and thanks to our friends at ParentsEmpowered.org here's this week's Family Fun with Fox 13!

Thursday, May 13 - Sunday, May 16

Dreamscapes, an immersive art experience

The Gateway

dreamscapesslc.org

Hop on the Wizard's Train

Friday, May 14

Heber Valley Railroad

Popular characters will entertain you with trivia, photo ops and other surprises

hebervalleyrr.org

Family Day at Great Salt Lake Bird Festival - Learn about all things birds for FREE!

Saturday, May 15

Saturday at George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Center in Farmington

greatsaltlakebirdfest.com

Celebrate all things Spring at Farm Fest

Saturday, May 15

Wheeler Historic Farm

Preview the Farmer's Market and take part in hands-on activities!

slco.org/wheeler-farm/events/farm-fest/

Utah Museum of Fine Arts presents family-friendly at-home art activities

Saturday, May 15

Make a hand-decorated kite perfect for Spring flying

umfa.utah.edu/third-saturday-online

Mural Fest Artist Meet & Greet

Saturday, May 15

South Salt Lake's Creative Industrial Zone

Self-guided tour of 10 murals with live music, entertainment & food trucks

themuralfest.com

"Nights Under Lights" is back!

Saturday, May 15

Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Enjoy music & lights and food trucks too!

thelivingplanet.com/events-and-camps/nights-under-lights

