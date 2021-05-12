Family Fun with Fox 13, May 13-16

It's never too soon to start planning for the weekend, and thanks to our friends at ParentsEmpowered.org here's this week's Family Fun with Fox 13!
Thursday, May 13 - Sunday, May 16
Dreamscapes, an immersive art experience
The Gateway
dreamscapesslc.org
Hop on the Wizard's Train
Friday, May 14
Heber Valley Railroad
Popular characters will entertain you with trivia, photo ops and other surprises
hebervalleyrr.org
Family Day at Great Salt Lake Bird Festival - Learn about all things birds for FREE!
Saturday, May 15
Saturday at George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Wildlife Center in Farmington
greatsaltlakebirdfest.com
Celebrate all things Spring at Farm Fest
Saturday, May 15
Wheeler Historic Farm
Preview the Farmer's Market and take part in hands-on activities!
slco.org/wheeler-farm/events/farm-fest/
Utah Museum of Fine Arts presents family-friendly at-home art activities
Saturday, May 15
Make a hand-decorated kite perfect for Spring flying
umfa.utah.edu/third-saturday-online
Mural Fest Artist Meet & Greet
Saturday, May 15
South Salt Lake's Creative Industrial Zone
Self-guided tour of 10 murals with live music, entertainment & food trucks
themuralfest.com
"Nights Under Lights" is back!
Saturday, May 15
Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
Enjoy music & lights and food trucks too!
thelivingplanet.com/events-and-camps/nights-under-lights