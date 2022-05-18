Family Fun with Fox 13 (May 18-22)

Watch a spectacular light show set to the top 100 songs of the summer! This is happening Friday, May 20 from 7-10pm at Night Under Lights at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Bring your own picnic or buy dinner from a food truck. A live DJ will be spinning songs for you to dance the night away. Click here for more information.

The Humane Society of Utah invites you and your family, friends and furry pups for a night of fun at The Gateway. Bark at the Moon is happening on Saturday, May 21 from 4-8pm. There will be food, vendors and fun in the splash pad with your best friends. The day ends with a pup-friendly walk at 8pm. Click here for more information.

If you're a little farther north, check out a Fun Family and Dog Day happening in Layton from 11am-4pm on Saturday, May 21. There's a dog obstacle course, costume contest, food trucks and more. This is happening at 2585 East 3000 North in Layton. Click here for more information.

Also in Davis County, the Davis Heritage Festival is going on from Thursday, May 19 to Saturday, May 21. Bring your family to see baby animals, take horseback rides or ride miniature trains, do kids' crafts, see entertainment and eat lots of yummy food. Click here for more information.

The Living Traditions Festival is Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22 at Washington and Library Squares in Salt Lake City. The festival celebrates many traditions and cultures through dance, art, food and more. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, May 21 there's a Youth Empowerment Day at Wheeler Farm from 11am-2pm. There will be events for kids from age three all the way to 18 years old. Kids will enjoy games, story telling, arts and crafts, mascots and more. Click here for more information.

There is a Chinese Folk Art Festival happening in Orem on Saturday, May 21. A children's concert kicks things off at noon and the fun goes all day long. You'll even get to see the traditional Dragon Dance. Click here for more information.

Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by Parents Empowered.