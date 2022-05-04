Family Fun with Fox 13 (May 4-8)

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022 celebrate "May the Fourth Be With You" at Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake City starting at 10am. In addition to out-of-this-world presentations all day long, there will be Star Wars-themed crafts and science experiments too. And, if you wear a Star Wars costume, you can be a part of a costume contest. Click here for more information.

Draper City is hosting a free Cinco de Mayo celebration at the city park on Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 6-8pm. There will live entertainment, food trucks and lots of children's activities. Click here for more information.

Celebrate Mexican-American culture on the Cinco de Mayo train at Heber Valley Railroad. There will be a Mariachi band, food and fun on the one-hour, round-trip ride. The train departs at 7pm on May 5, 2022. Click here for more information.

This Mother's Day is going to the dogs! National Dog Mom Day is May 7, 2022 and Wheeler Historic Farm is going to celebrate. Bring your pup out to the Farm between 10am and 2pm and enjoy treats and a drink for mom and a treat for your pup. There will also be vendors, photo ops and wagon rides with your best friend. Click here for more information.

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross World Championship is coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Gates open at 11am and there's a Fan Fest from 11am to 5pm, and then the racing begins at 6pm. Click here for more information.

