Family Fun with Fox 13: Memorial Day Weekend

A holiday weekend is coming up -- here's Family Fun with Fox 13 for Memorial Day Weekend, brought to you by Parents Empowered.

Station Park in Farmington will have the 'Honor & Remember Utah's Fallen Service Members' boot display Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31. This will be set up right next to Barnes & Noble, and it's free. Get the details by clicking here.

Busker Fest returns to downtown Salt Lake City May 27, 28 and 29. Busker Fest is held every year to showcase local and traveling street performers. It happens on Main Street between South Temple and 400 South. Get more details by clicking here.

This is a story you know and love, and it's being given the royal treatment for your family! Disney's Aladdin Jr. is playing at the Ziegfeld Theatre in Ogden May 26-29. It's based on the Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway Show. Get your tickets here.

The 'Festival of the America's' is happening May 28-30 at the center for the Arts at Kayenta in Ivins, Utah. There will be pow-wow style activities, music and dance, artisan food and workshops. Learn more by clicking here.

And on Saturday night, May 29, there is a 'Rocking for the Sanctuary' benefit concert for 'Friends in Need' animal sanctuary. This is a family-friendly concert at the Lehi Farmer's Market. There will be entertainment, food trucks and more, and best of all the money goes to charity. Learn all about it by clicking here.