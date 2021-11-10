Family Fun with Fox 13 (Nov. 10-14)

On Thursday, November 11 Draper City is hosting a Field of Flags to celebrate Veterans Day. You're invited to walk through the Draper City Park during normal park hours and at 11am there will be a short program to honor those who have served. Click here for more information.

There's also a Veterans Day celebration in Washington City on Thursday, November 11. There will be a parade down Telegraph Street at 10am with a short program right after. Click here for more information.

Starting on Friday, November 12, you can take a stroll down Main Street in Price for the Christmas Tree Regalia. This is to benefit Friends of the Children's Justice Center and runs through December 4. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, November 13, take part in Sandy City's Turkey Trot 5K. This gets underway at the Lone Peak Park Gazebo at 10am. Click here for more information.

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered for bringing us Family Fun with Fox 13.