Family Fun with Fox 13 (November 17-21)

The holidays are officially starting in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13!

Experience the light of Luminaria, a walk through Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point. You'll be transported to another world with all the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of the holidays. Luminaria starts on Thursday, November 18, 2021 and goes through January 1, 2022. Click here for more information.

The beloved story of The Nutcracker ballet is retold every year in Historic Brigham City through colorful window displays. The downtown merchants also have activities in their stores to entertain your family. This year's launch party is Friday, November 19, 2021 from 5pm to 8pm. Click here for more information.

Start your Christmas traditions at Gardner Village! You don't need a ticket to see elf displays straight from the North Pole! You can see the elves at work testing toys and sorting letters for Santa. If you choose, take part in a scavenger hunt too! This all starts on Saturday, November 20, 2021 and goes through December 31, 2021. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, November 20, 2021 it's Lights On! at The Gateway. Join them as they flip the switch on the holiday lights for the season with live music and a food drive benefitting the Utah Food Bank. You'll be able to stroll through The Gateway's Winter Wonderland filled with oversized woodland creatures, holiday lights and new sculptures to take magical holiday photos with. This is happening from 7pm to 9pm. Click here for more information.

