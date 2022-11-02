Family Fun with Fox 13 (November 2-6)

It's Wild Wednesday at Utah's Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City. Admission is just $5 every Wednesday in November from 10am-5pm. Click here for more information.

Watch some of your favorite characters from children's stories come to life with floats, music and costumed characters in the Storybook children's Parade. This is happening in downtown Cedar City on Saturday, November 5 from 2-3pm. Click here for more information.

Children of all ages will love the 35th Annual Intermountain Train Expo. There are hands-on activities and a lot of model trains you can watch, some built by kids as young as five years old. This is happening at the Davis Conference Center in Layton on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5. Click here for more information.

You can get up close and personal with the Great Basin Gopher Snake, North American Bullfrog, toads, salamanders and more a the Natural History Museum of Utah! The "Utah's Animals" exhibit is being offered every first and third Saturday in November from 2 -3pm. Click here for more more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week!