Family Fun with Fox 13 (Oct. 14-17)

As we get closer to Halloween there's a lot of Family Fun with Fox 13!

It's Harvest time at American West Heritage Center in Cache Valley. Take part in old-fashioned fall activities like cider pressing, corn shelling, and more... including a corn maze and a Haunted Hallow! This is going on October 15 and 16. Click here for all the details.

You can celebrate Halloween at Cherry Hill's "Scary Hill". You will see hundreds of skeletons and can hop on board a Bone Yard Tractor Ride. Plus, every hole of the miniature golf gets haunted in spooky attractions. You can also indulge in spooky treats. "Scary Hill" runs through October except for Sundays and Halloween. Get more information here.

You can also hop on board a boat -- and take a Halloween Cruise on the Provo River. You'll see more than 100 carved jack-o-lanterns and you may even spot a pirate as you listen to family-friendly stories told by the boat captain. The boat departs every night... through October 30, except on Sundays. Click here for more information.

All aboard! Don't forget about the Halloween Train and the Wizard Train running at Heber Valley Railroad. Both offer an exciting adventure and costumed characters on board! See the train schedule here.

On Saturday, October 16 The Scarecrow 5K returns for a second year at Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point. Enjoy a perfect fall run with the whole family while enjoying scarecrows along the route. The 5K begins at 8am and it's a wheels-friendly run so strollers are welcome too. Sign up here.

This Family Fun with Fox 13 was brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.

