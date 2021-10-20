Family Fun with Fox 13 (Oct. 20-25)

Wear your costume and enjoy games, villainous characters and more at Station Park in Farmington Thursday, October21 from 5:30 to 7:30pm. "Villains in the Village" takes place at Fountain Square. Get more details here.

Sandy City is holding its annual Trick-or-Treat event at the Sandy Amphitheater Park on Friday, October 22. There will be a car show, a live DJ, face painting, a costume parade and activities for all ages. You won't want to miss out! Find out more here.

Take a "Pumpkin Promenade". Enjoy a walk through a spectacularly spooky carved and painted pumpkins exhibit at South Jordan's Heritage Park. This is happening on Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23 and it is free! Check it out here.

You're invited to a Tent-or-Treat at Granger High School on Saturday, October 23. Every child ages 12 and under are welcome to come for bags of candy, snacks, coloring books and more. This is happening from 1 to 5pm in the school parking lot at 3580 South 3600 West in West Valley City.

You can relish in chunky sweaters, pumpkin spice and everything nice at Fashion Place Mall's Autumn Fest! This is happening on Saturday, October 23 from 1-4pm inside the mall in front of Macy's. There will be live music, festive photo ops, custom-painted pumpkins and more. Get more details here.

If you're looking for a family-friendly, not-so-scary Halloween event, look no further than Wheeler Historic Farm. There's a play zone, hay maze, corn pit and wagon rides. This is running through October 31. Get all the details here.

On Saturday, October 23 you can Paint a Pumpkin with Cindy. This is a fun event at Margaret Wines Park in Lehi that's hugely popular. In addition to painting a pumpkin you can enjoy delicious fall treats and take part in song and story time. Find more here.

And on Monday, October 25 you can celebrate Halloween with your kids and your pooch! The Dog Days in the Maze is happening at Wheeler Historic Farm. Get the details here.

Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by Parents Empowered.