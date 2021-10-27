Family Fun with Fox 13 (Oct. 27-31)

Discovery Gateway Children's Museum is holding a haunted house and trick-or-treat at the Museum on Thursday, October 28 from 10am to 6pm. See the details here.

Also on Thursday, October 28 from 4pm to 7pm, you can enjoy a pumpkin stroll in Park City. People are invited to carve their pumpkin and drop it off at Bonanza Art Park. Jack-o-Lanterns will be lit and placed around the park. There will also be pumpkin painting, pinata making, face painting and games. See the details here.

On Friday, October 29 from 6pm to 9pm you're invited to a Pumpkin Festival to celebrate Halloween at The Gateway. Admire and vote for your favorite hand-carved and painted pumpkins decorated by local artists. There will also be games, spooky tunes, zombies and more. See the details here.

Lehi is having a Halloween extravaganza called the "Boo Thru Trick-or-Treat" on Friday, October 29. They're inviting you to join them for a night full of games and trick-or-treating outside the Legacy Center and City Hall. This "Nightmare on Center Street" themed event will be a fun and safe night for the whole family from 5pm to 8pm. See the details here.

Also in Lehi on Friday, October 29, spend time with your favorite creepy crawlies at the Butterfly Biosphere at Thanksgiving Point. This Halloween party is for the whole family to enjoy between 4pm and 8pm. Wear your costumes and take part in insect-themed activities and games. See the details here.

Get the children dressed up as their favorite ghosts, goblins and ghouls and enjoy a fun celebration of trick-or-treating during Logan's Halloween Treat Walk. Businesses in downtown Logan will be open and treating between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, October 30. Get the details here.

