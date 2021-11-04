Family Fun with Fox 13 (Oct. 4-7)

Experience a night at the museum! Bring your chairs or blanket to the Utah Field House of Natural History in Vernal on Friday, November 5 at 6:30pm. After the lights go off and the doors close you can watch the movie "Pete's Dragon" among the dinosaurs. Click here for the details.

Also on Friday, come celebrate and honor Dia de los Muertos at Discovery Gateway Children's Museum. From 10am to 6pm, there will be an altar where families can bring photos of their loved ones. There will also be a sugar skull craft and the movie "Coco" playing. Click here for the details.

On Saturday, November 7 at 2pm, Cedar City will be hosting the Story Book Holiday Parade! Bring your own chairs and blankets and bundle up to enjoy a "Fantastical" parade for children of all ages with floats, balloons, bands, costumed characters and more. Click here for the details.

And of course, don't forget to join Mickey Mouse and all his Disney friends at Disney on Ice Presents Let's Celebrate. Shows run through Sunday, November 7 at Vivint Arena. Get the times and buy your tickets by clicking here.

This Family Fun at Fox 13 was brought to you by Parents Empowered.