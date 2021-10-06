Family Fun with Fox 13 (Oct. 6-10)

If you're in the Cache Valley your kids ages 10 and up can learn how to make a dog, sword or flower out of a balloon! A Balloon Twisting Class is happening October 6 from 4-5pm at the Bullen Center in Logan. Find the details by clicking here.

Ahoy Sailors! There's an all-new Halloween adventure waiting for you at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Halloween on the High Seas is a nighttime, outdoor event on the plaza filled with family fun! You can search for lost treasure and discover pirates, mermaids and creatures from the deep. This happening Thursdays through Sundays through Halloween. Click here for more information.

Feel the Autumn air at Salt Lake City's Art in the Park on Saturday, October 9. This is a chance to admire the city's Historic Allen Park and visit booths, enjoy live music and your kids can take part in a free birdhouse painting class too. All the information to plan your visit is here.

Saturday, October 9 is also the Cedar City Pumpkin & Scarecrow Festival. There will be face painting, scarecrows, a pumpkin patch, activities, trick-or-treating, nail painting, cupcake decorating and more at the Diamond Z Arena. See the full list of events by clicking here.

The city of Orem is having a Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, October 9. Your kids can get up close to all the vehicles that keep the city rolling include a garbage truck, construction vehicles, police and fire trucks and more. The first 2,000 people get free lunch too! See the details here.

Also on Saturday, October 9 there's an Apple Festival and Fall Harvest in New Harmony, Utah. This is a fundraiser for their all-volunteer fire department and includes kids games, bounce houses, mechanical bull riding, vendors, food trucks and more. You can find all the details by clicking here.

Family Fun with Fox 13 is brought to you by our friends at Parents Empowered.