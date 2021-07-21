Family Fun with Fox 13 on Pioneer Day Weekend

We're heading into Pioneer Day Weekend, and there are a lot of activities to choose from in this Family Fun with Fox 13 brought to you by ParentsEmpowered.org.

The Days of '47 Parade is making a comeback with colorful floats, bands, horses, clowns and thousands of spectators. Camping out the night before is allowed, and the parade gets underway at 9am on July 24. It winds it's way through downtown Salt Lake City and ends at Liberty Park with fun activities.

Route starts at South Temple and State Street.

Then runs East to 200 East.

Then turns South to 900 South.

Then turns East to 600 East (Liberty Park).

Click here for more information.

The Days of '47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo are happening every evening through July 24 at 7:30 pm at the Utah State Fairpark. For more information click here.

Speaking of rodeos, the Ogden Pioneer Days are also happening through July 24. This is an annual celebration to commemorate the settlement of Ogden. Festivities include parades, concerts and a rodeo. Get more information here.

Bountiful his hosting Handcart Days 5K and 1K races on July 24. That evening there will be fireworks at Mueller Park Junior High School at dusk. For more information click here.

Brigham City is having their Pioneer Day Celebration including games, pioneer crafts, pioneer picture-taking, demonstrations and more, and all activities are free. This goes from 11am to 4pm on the 24th. Get details here.

The city of Mapleton has activities all day long on the 24th, from 7am to 10pm. You can take part in carnival games, bounce houses, and a fireworks show. Get the full lineup of events by clicking here.

Orem's Pioneer Day celebration includes games, contests, bands and more. All you need to do is bring your lawn chairs, blankets and get ready to celebrate. And the end of the day there will be fireworks too. Click here for more information.

Head north to Logan for that city's fun on Pioneer Day. There are fun runs, volleyball games, soccer matches, Zumba, crafts, a trampoline show and more all day. Ryan Shupe & the Rubber Band are performing at 8:30 followed by fireworks. Click here for the details.

Head south to Washington City for a Pioneer Day celebration. It starts with breakfast at 7am, a parade at 8am and activities all day long. The day wraps up with fireworks at 10pm. Get more details here.

Heber valley Railroad is having Fiddlers & Fireworks, which includes a ride on the evening train, dinner, fiddle music, a gunfight show, all followed by fireworks. This all gets underway at 7:15pm. Get more information here.

