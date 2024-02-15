Family Fun with Fox 13 over President's Day Weekend

Last weekend it was skijoring in downtown Salt Lake City. This weekend the "rodeo on skis" is moving to the mountains. A competition is taking place Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17, 2024 at the Wasatch County Events Center in Heber City. Competitors will race for cash and prizes and you can watch them from the stands! Click here for more information.

Speaking of winter fun, how about a Penguin Plunge? The Lehi Youth Council is doing a polar plunge to raise money (and if they reach their goal the mayor will shave off his beard)! This is happening Saturday morning at Northlake Park and you're encouraged to dress in costumes. Click here for more information.

Head to the Eccles Wildlife Center in Farmington on Saturday to see America's most iconic bird in the wild. You'll also enjoy crafts and activities and grab a bite from food trucks on site. This event is FREE! Click here for more information.

Kids and adults alike can race against the clock to put puzzles together. The Logan Puzzle Palooza is on Saturday at the Community Rec Center. Puzzles and prizes will be provided. The kids contest kicks off at 10am followed by the adults at 11am. Click here for more information.

Keep your eyes to the sky this weekend in Kanab! The Balloons and Tunes annual roundup is happening Friday through Sunday. About 40 balloons will take flight each day, and on the ground there will be live music, a vendor fair and a lantern festival. Click here for more information.

Bundle up and head to Bryce Canyon for a Winter Festival Friday through Monday, which is President's Day. This will be a jam-packed weekend with ski tours, snowshoeing, yoga classes, crafts, cookie decorating, and so much more! Click here for more information.

Solitude Mountain Resort is celebrating President's Day weekend with a torchlight parade. Staff members will ski down the mountain in a synchronized spectacle on Saturday. The entire day will be filled with fun activities including an avalanche dog demo, a magic show, fireworks and food!

