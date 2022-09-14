Family Fun with Fox 13 (September 14-18)

If you haven't been to the Utah State Fair yet, you still have time. The Fair goes through Sunday at the Utah State Fairpark. You can see animals, watch entertainers, eat fabulous fair food, go on rides and more. Click here for more information.

Clearfield is having a Night Out Against Crime on Thursday, September 15 from 6-8pm at Steed Park. There will be food, swag giveaways, a chance to meet police officers and firefighters and check out their vehicles and even hang with a bomb bot! Click here for more information.

Families are invited to Layton Commons Park on Friday, September 16 from 730 to 930pm for Park After Dark. You'll enjoy games and free s'mores around fire pits. Be sure to dress for the weather and help kick off the fall season. Click here for more information.

Draper's annual Arts & Crafts Festival is coming up on Saturday, September 17 from 10am-4pm at Draper Park. There will be 175 artists and artisans and lots of cultural entertainment, delicious food and a children's activity area. Click here for more information.

Celebrate the end of summer with family-friendly activities, live music, stilt walkers and more at Ogden's Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday, September 17. The free event goes from noon to 8pm in downtown Ogden. Click here for more information.

If you're in Southern Utah, there's also a free festival for you! The Pride of Southern Utah Festival is happening at the St. George Town Square on Saturday, September 17 from 3pm to 10pm. There will be music, art, food and activities for the entire family. Click here for more information.

The 9th & 9th Street Festival is also happening on Saturday, September 17 from 10am to 6pm in Salt Lake City. This event is meant to celebrate the neighborhood and is 29 years old this year. It's free, fun, kid-friendly and pet-friendly. Learn about the area, shop the street, enjoy a treat and listen to great music. Click here for more information.

If you've got fans of monster trucks at your house, head to West Jordan on Saturday, September 17 for a Monster Truck Rally! You can even take a ride in one of the monster trucks. There will also be food and more. Gates open at 5:30pm and the show starts at 7pm. Click here for more information.

Parents Empowered sponsors Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week to help you plan your time together as a family.