Family Fun with Fox 13 (September 15-19, 2021)

Draper City's 8th annual Arts & Crafts Festival is happening Saturday, September 18. More than 150 artists and artisans will be there as well as live entertainment, a food court and children's activities. this is from 10am - 4pm at Draper park and it's free. Click here for all the details.

Celebrate the end of summer at the "Harvest Moon Celebration" on Historic 25th Street in Ogden. The celebration runs from noon to 8pm and includes live music by local artists, kids' crafts and creative activities. Get the details here.

Spanish Fork is also having a Harvest Moon Hurrah! This FREE community event for the entire family is Saturday, September 18 at the City Park. There will be kids games, food food trucks and an Alex Boye performance. Get more information by clicking here.

FanX is happening at the Salt Palace Convention Center from Thursday through Saturday. There are a lot of favorite characters as well as Boy Band Photo ops! You can find the full schedule on the website.

Green River, Utah grows the finest watermelons, cantaloupes, honeydews, and more! You can come and see for yourself at Melon Days... on Friday and Saturday. Get more information here.

And, don't forget the Utah State Fair runs through Sunday! This is the biggest and longest running event in the state. It celebrates Utah's agricultural history while focusing on fun and food! Get the information to plan your trip to the Fair here.

