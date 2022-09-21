Family Fun with Fox 13 (September 21-25)

Fan X is going on from Thursday, September 22, 2022 through Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. There will be celebrities coming to town as well as vendors and more. Click here for more information.

Santa Clara's annual Swiss Days are a home-town celebration filled with history and fun. From Thursday, September 22, 2022 through Saturday, September 24, 2022 there will be a lot of different activities to choose from including a parade, lots of food, and entertainment. Click here for more information.

Kick off fall with a bang at Young Living's 2022 Fall Festival and Draft Horse Show at the farm in Mona, Utah. There will be a weekend packed with family fun starting Thursday, September 22, 2022 and going through Saturday, September 24, 2022. Some of the country's best cowboys and cowgirls will even be competing in a rodeo. Click here for more information.

Celebrate your pets or adopt a new one at Petapalooza. Join Salt Lake County Animal Services on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Wheeler Historic Farm for a free family and dog-friendly event. In addition to adoptable pets, there will be a pet psychic, food trucks and an obstacle course for your furry friend. Click here for more information.

You can get lost in a corn maze at Rowley's Red Barn in Santaquin. Their Fall Festival starts on Friday, September 23, 2022 and goes through the end of October. Enjoy the changing season with a wagon ride, a stroll through a pumpkin patch and letting your kids play in a large play area. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for bringing Family Fun with Fox 13 to us each and every week.