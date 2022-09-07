Family Fun with Fox 13 (September 8-12)

It's Peach Days in Brigham City on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10. In addition to tons of delicious peaches, you'll also enjoy two parades, a carnival, a free car show and more than 200 vendors. Click here for more information.

On Saturday, September 10, come to the Sandy Heritage Festival and enjoy food trucks, fun activities, entertainment and you can learn about the city's history. There's also a horse parade and rides for the kids. Click here for more information.

You're invited to a Tomato Sandwich Party at Wasatch Community Gardens on Saturday, September 10. This free event is a way of thanking the community for their support and you'll be treated to a fresh tomato and pesto sandwich on them! Click here for more information.

Head to Spanish Fork for the Harvest Moon Hurrah! This free event is for the entire family on Saturday, September 10 at the City Park. There will be music, pumpkin decorating, crafts, games balloon animals and more. Click here for more information.

Also on Saturday, September 10, the annual Hispanic Heritage Parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. You'll also enjoy live music, dancing, food and drinks and more! Click here for more information.

From Brazilian food to dancing, you'll have an amazing, authentic experience at the Utah Brazilian Festival on Saturday, September 10 at University Place in Orem. Click here for more information.

The Logan Pride Festival is back on Saturday, September 10! Everyone's welcome to come to the free event to celebrate fun and fellowship. Click here for more information.

The Springville Arts Festival is on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10. There will be hands-on art activities, culinary arts, live entertainment and chalk art competitions. This is for art lovers of all ages! Click here for more information.

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.