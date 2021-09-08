Family Fun with Fox 13 (September 8-12, 2021)

Come and meet and greet some of the players from the famous Harlem Globetrotters and read a book to celebrate World Literacy Day. This is happening Wednesday, September 8 from 3-4pm at Discovery Gateway Children's Museum. Get the details here.

Come one, come all to visit the Dark Side of Lagoon at Frightmares! It starts Friday, September 10 and runs through October 31. With over nine haunted attractions, Halloween-themed entertainment and all of your favorite foods, rides, and games, Frightmares is Utah's number one destination for family-friendly Halloween fun. Lagoon offers "no scare zones" in Kiddieland that the entire family can enjoy. Click here for more information.

More than 25 kids from age seven to 18 will be singing and dancing in Murray Park Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 at the Broadway Tribute Featuring Kids. Each night the show starts at 8pm and features kids from all over the valley. Get your tickets by clicking here.

The Salt Lake Greek Festival is Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 12 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church downtown. This is the 45th year of this annual celebration of all things Greek. See more here.

Peach Days is happening Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 in Brigham City. There will be a lot of family fun including a car show, food vendors, a parade and a GENTRI concert. Click here for the full line-up of events.

In Southern Utah, Ivins City Heritage Days is happening Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11 at the City Park. There will be a parade, food vendors, craft vendors, games, entertainment, an art show and more. Get more details here.

And in Fillmore, it's The Old Capitol Arts and Living History Festival at the Territorial Statehouse and State Park in Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11. There will be food and art booths, living history reenactors, a quilt display, hands-on children's activities horse-drawn carriage rides and more! Get all the details by clicking here.

The Utah Brazilian Festival is happening on Saturday September 11 at University Place Orem. You can take part in traditional cuisine, music and dance and even be a part of the Samba Parade. Everyone, including children are invited. This free event is happening from 12pm-7pm. See more here.

