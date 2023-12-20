Family Fun with Fox 13 through Christmas Eve

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, you can go for a wagon ride with Clydesdale horses and Santa Claus! The ride takes you around the beautiful High Star Ranch in Kamas, and you get a picture with Santa too. Click here for more information.

On Friday, December 22, 2023, Ogden is having a Winter Fest. It's a hands-on celebration of six holidays that are observed in the city: Las Posadas, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Lunar New Year and the Winter Solstice. You can learn to play dreidel, paint calligraphy and much more from 11am-4pm. Click here for more information.

The North Pole Express is still running, but only through Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Heber Valley Railroad will take you on a 90 minute round trip to the North Pole as you snack on hot cocoa and Mrs. Claus' famous chocolate chip cookies. Click here for more information.

Test your engineering skills while building a gingerbread house on Friday, December 22, 2023 from 4-6pm at "The Leonardo" a Library Square. You'll get the supplies as you're challenged to build the strongest house possible. But, no matter whether your house stays strong or falls down, you'll get a great! Click here for more information.

You'll feel like you've taken a step back in time, right into a "Currier & Ives" card at The Candlelight Christmas at This is the Place Heritage Park. Visit with Father Christmas, view a live nativity scene and enjoy a warm fire while being serenaded by carolers. This only goes through Saturday, so make your plans now. Click here for more information.

Santa Claus is coming to Nordic Valley on Saturday, December 23, 2023! He will be flying in his sleigh, and you can also catch glimpses of him as he skis from 11am-3pm. Santa will also be taking Christmas gift wishes and pictures. This is a great chance to get off his naughty list right before Christmas. Click here for more information.

You can also see Santa on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023 at Park City Mountain Resort and Snowbird Ski Resort.

Also going through Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023, "Festival of the Seas" at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and enjoy fun holiday crafts and photo ops too. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13.