Family Fun with Fox 13 through Labor Day Weekend

The 36th Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair is happening in person again, on Wednesday, August 31 at The Salt Palace. In addition to eating delicious chili, there's also a supervised children's area, silent auctions and more, and everything benefits The Road Home. Click here for more information.

Get out of the heat and up into the mountains at the Midway Swiss Days. This event is held every Friday and Saturday of Labor Day Weekend and you'll enjoy food, a craft fair, a parade, live entertainment and so much more. Click here for more information.

While you're in Midway, be sure to watch the Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Championship. There are four days of family fun and exciting competition featuring the world's top sheepdogs and their handlers. This goes Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5. Click here for more information.

It's Peach Days in Hurricane City. This celebration of all things peaches runs Thursday, September 1 through Saturday, September 3 with a parade, rodeo, pioneer displays, vendor and food booths and entertainment. Click here for more information.

And in Payson City it's all about onions! The Golden Onion Days celebration dates all the way back to 1929 as a way to celebrate the harvest and for residents to renew old friendships and make new ones. This runs Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5. Click here for more information.

Take a break and escape the desert at the Labor Day Luau! Bring your blankets or chairs to Thanksgiving Point for delicious food and drinks as you enjoy Hawaiian and Polynesian culture. This is happening on Monday, September 5 and you can click here for more information.

Also on Labor Day it's Miner's Day in Park City. It's always fun to be in the crowd for the "Running of the Balls", but you can also enjoy a parade and more. Click here for more information.

Parents Empowered sponsors Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week so that you can plan time with your kids.