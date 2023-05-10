Family Fun with Fox 13 through Mother's Day Weekend

You still have time to get in on some family fun today, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Anniversary of the Driving of the Golden Spike! Festivities go all day until 5pm and include fun activities, reenactments and celebrations. This is happening at the Golden Spike National Historical Park in Corinne, Utah. If you can't get there today, there's a family day on Saturday, May 13.

This is the Place Heritage Park is also celebrating the anniversary of the first transcontinental railroad. Head to the park on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 until 5pm to see model railroads, take a train ride and see reenactments too.

Wednesday, May, 10 and Thursday, May 11, 2023 is Hope of America 2023. That's where a chorus of fifth and sixth graders combine to sing patriotic songs and perform other tributes to our country. It's happening at the Marriott Center in Provo.

It's Utah Prairie Dog Day at Bryce Canyon National Park on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Learn about these beloved rodents from park staff and use telescopes to see the animals in their natural habitat. There will also be a prairie dog barking contest, arts and crafts and more.

There's another event on Friday, May 12, 2023 at This is the Place Heritage Park. Several hundred elementary school children from around the valley will learn what it was like to live in pioneer days. They'll white-wash fences, pull weeds and plant flowers.

There's a free alumni/ student concert in the evening on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Highland High School. Enjoy musical performances and meet new and old friends.

The Draper Jam 2023 is also happening on Friday evening, May 12, 2023. High School bands from across the Wasatch Front will be performing at the Draper Amphitheater and this event is also free.

On Saturday, May 13, 2023 it's the "2023 Farm Fest" at Wheeler Historical Farm in Murray. See Spring babies, watch sheep get their yearly haircut and see tractors on display.

On Saturday, May 13, 2023 take part in the Hero Run 2023. This is a race through beautiful Cedar City's Veterans Park designed by teens for teens and their families.

Grab your camera and your entire family and get ready for a Mother's Day Weekend photo op! The Blossom Festival is going on at Cherry Hills Farm in Santaquin on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, 2023. Enjoy a self-guided drive through the trees, take photos and enjoy cherry projects that are available for sale.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.