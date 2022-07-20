Family Fun with Fox 13 to celebrate Pioneer Day

The Days of '47 Parade is on Saturday, July 23rd in downtown Salt Lake City. You can see floats, horses, entertainers, clowns and more. There is a celebration in Liberty Park after with food, arts and entertainment with a laser show at 10pm.

The 25th Annual Native American Celebration and Powwow is also at Liberty Park on July 23rd.

What better way to celebrate Pioneer Day than at This is the Place Heritage Park? In addition to the regular exhibits, there will be a candy cannon, panning for gold, pony and train rides and games on both Saturday, July 23 and Monday, July 25.

Layton is having an electric light parade on Saturday, July 23 at 10pm. It goes down Wasatch Drive and you can see wagons, bikes, strollers and even people decorated in lights.

In Utah Valley, Mapleton is having their parade, entertainment and fireworks on July 24th.

Brigham City's Freedom Festival is on July 24th as well.

Orem, Provo, Beaver, Logan and North Logan are all celebrating on July 23rd.

The town of Mona has a two-day celebration July 23 and July 24.

In Monroe, it's July 22 through the 24th.

And in St. George, the celebration is at 10pm on July 24.

Thanks to our friends at Parents Empowered for bringing us Family Fun with Fox 13 every single week!