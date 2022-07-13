Family Fun with Fox 13 to help you get in the Pioneer Day spirit

Your family can walk in the footsteps of the 1847 pioneers in a festive and commemorative hike. The First Encampment Hike follows Emigration Creek through beautiful neighborhoods in Salt Lake City. As you walk, and walk, and walk, points of interest will be described and your family can enjoy food from the era. The hike begins at Donner Park at 7am on Saturday, July 16. Click here for more information.

Bountiful is celebrating Handcart Days on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16. This is a tradition in the city dating back to 1950 to honor the sacrifices and contributions of the pioneers. There are activities in the park both days and on Saturday, one of the largest Pioneer Day parades in the state goes right down Bountiful Main Street starting at 9am. Click here for more information.

Sticking in the Pioneer Day theme, in Draper there's also a parade on Saturday to honor the city's pioneer history. The parade starts at 9am and runs for about two hours. There are also a lot of other activities in the park. Click here for more information.

Meet the creators behind the Days of '47 Parade floats and see how they all come together even before the parade rolls! It's the Float Preview Party Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19 at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. You can even vote for your favorite float! Click here for more information.

Come and enjoy some fun in the sun and watch some great entertainment, enjoy good food and go on some fun rides at the Utah Midsummer Renaissance Faire in Cedar City. This is running Wednesday, July 13 through Saturday, July 16. The "Wee Ones" can participate in the Candy Cannon each day and there's also a giant donut walk and pie eating contest. Click here for more information.

