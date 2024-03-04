Fan Favorite "So You Think You Can Dance" Returns to Fox 13 Monday, March 4

"So You Think You Can Dance" returns to FOX 13 on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

It will be better than ever and will infuse a new format reflecting the authentic experience of building a successful career in dance, as so many alums have.

One of those alums, and Utah native, Allison Holker is one of the judges and talked with Jenny Hardman about Season 18 of the fan-favorite show.

Allsion first burst onto the scene when she competed in Season 2 of "So You Think You Can Dance". Then, she returned as an All-Star on several seasons and has also served in various other roles on the show for 20 years!

Allison says, "I've just been so grateful and blessed to be a part of something that I admire and look up to. And it also helped me find love and helped me find joy so the show to me is just something that keeps on giving to my life".

Allison met her late husband Twitch on the show, so she says her return is a way to honor him. She started a foundation in his honor, "Move with Kindness" to bring awareness for mental health and create resources for people who may not have that. The foundation also supports families after a loss. Click here to learn more about it. If you or anyone you know is struggling you can call "988" 24/7. You can also call 1-800-273-TALK.

Allison also wrote a children's book with her family titled "Keep Dancing Through". It's available online and in bookstores nationwide.

She is an Emmy-nominated choreographer and on-air personality and has also appeared as a pro on "Dancing with the Stars", and as a judge on "Funny Dance Show", and as the host of multiple TV shows including Disney's Fairytale Weddings and the reboot of HGTV's most popular competition series "Design Star: Next Gen".

Allison is joined at the judge's table with Maksim Chmerkovskiy and JoJo Siwa. Cat Deeley returns as the host.

