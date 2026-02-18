Fans are already getting excited about the celebrity guest list for FanX Salt Lake 2026

FanX is Utah's largest, true pop culture and comic convention and people are already getting excited about this year's guest list.

FanX Founder & Show Producer Fan Farr joined us with some of the big names recently announced:

Alan Tudyk has had a prolific career in TV, film and as a voice actor. His TV credits include Firefly and Serenity while film credits include 28 Days, A Knight's Tale, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 3:10 to Yuma, Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon, Maze Runner: The Scortch Trials and Trumbo. As a voice actor, he's starred in some of the biggest and most popular shows of all time, including Rogue One, Andor, Young Justice, The Tick, the Harley Quinn series, Superman, and video games Star Wars Battlefront and as the Green Arrow in the DC Super Hero video games.

Abby Trott is a voice actor specializing in anime, animated shows and video games. Over the course of her career, she's starred in a number of popular roles including Nezuko Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Momo Ayase in Dandada, Shizuka Mikazuki in Zom 100: Basket List of the Dead, Yoh Asakura in the Shaman King, Windblade in Transformers: Combiner Wars and Maya Fey in Phoenix Write: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice.

Shannon Chan-Kent is a voice actress best known as the voice of Silver Spoon, Smolder and the singing voice of Pinkie Pie in My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Misa Amane in Death Note and the Biskit twins and Yooungmee Song in Littlest Pet Shop, Joy Pepper in Superbook, Pucca in Spectacular! and Amy Rose in Sonic Prime.

Steve Downes was a radio disc jockey (DJ) for 44 years. In 1990, he started voice acting, in 1990 and in 1999, he voiced his first role in a video game when he played Gunnar in Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator. That role opened the door for him to play Master Chief in Halo: Combat Evolved and he's voiced that role ever since.

Jen Taylor is a voice actress best known for her role as Cortana on the Halo games, Zoey in the Left 4 Dead franchise and Princess Peach and Toad in the Mario franchise and Salem in the web series RWBY. She has narrated a number of audiobooks and received several AudioFile Earphones Awards, including an Audie Award for her narration of Mismatch. She's also appeared in several stage productions, including Pride and Prejudice and Pygmalion.

Nick Apostolides is a voice actor best known for portraying Leon Kennedy in Resident Evil 2 and 4 and the animated Netflix series Infinite Darkness. He's also contributed to a number of popular franchises including Deadspace, Warframe, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Life Is Strange, Madden NFL and Medal of Honor.

Erica Henningsen began her career on Broadway, most notably with Mean Girls as well as Show Boat, Mamma Mia!, Diner, Les Miserables and South Pacific. In 2018, she was nominated for a Tony and Outer Critics Circle Award for Mean Girls. In 202,4 she began voicing Charlie Morningstar in Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss. She also starred as Gloria in Peacock's Girls5Eva and Netflix's The Four Seasons, which has been officially renewed.

Manny Jacinto began his career in television with his breakout coming with his role as Jason Mendoza on The Good Place. That role led to several successful movie roles, including Bad Times at the El Royale, Top Gun: Maverick, the Star Wars series, The Acolyte and the voice of Scott Denoga in the Disney Channel's Hailey's On It! and Disney's Freakier Friday.

Mark Sheppard played the demon/King of Hell Crowley on Supernatural, Romo Lampkin on the Battlestar Galactica reboot, James Sterling on Leverage, crime lord Badger on Firefly and Willoughby Kipling on Doom Patrol.

FanX focuses on celebrities, authors, comic creators and exhibitors that cater to a wide spectrum of interests and fandoms, including comic books, magazines, toys, games, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel.

At FanX attendees can meet their favorite celebrities, get their autographs, take pictures with them, check out the latest pop culture merchandise, books, art and games.

Additionally, attendees can attend more than 250 hours of panel programming to hear about celebrities' past experiences, upcoming projects and how-to classes about writing books, movie scripts and a plethora of other topics.

FanX 2026 will feature celebrity guests from fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90's Sitcoms, Cartoons, and many more.

FanX will provide fans with up close and personal access to the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows from network TV, streaming services and other online sources, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, vendors and many more.

To stay up to date on celebrity guest announcements and other FanX 2026 news, visit the website, FanX social media, and subscribe to the FanX newsletter.

FanX is September 24-26, 2026 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City.