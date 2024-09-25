FanX has something for everyone in the family -- including the kids!

FanX really does have something for every member in your family, including the youngest ones with KidCon.

There's an entire lineup of kid-friendly activities including:

Bricks & Mini Figs will have LEGO derby races, a giant brick building, and the FanX exclusive LEGO set available for purchase!

Clark Planetarium will have interactive exhibits, awe-inspiring activities, and engaging demonstrations that explore the magical reality of science.

Come live your "super-kawaii" anime dreams at the maid cafe, complete with food, drink, live performance, photo-ops and more.

Embrace your inner Airbender and get your photo taken with the life-sized Appa Air by featured prop maker John Marks.

FanX runs September 26 to 28, 2024 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

You can learn more and get tickets at FanXSaltLake.com and use code PPP to get 20 percent off your tickets.