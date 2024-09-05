FanX is celebrating 11 years with an incredible celebrity lineup!

FanX is returning for its 11th year in September with some amazing celebrity guests from fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90s sitcoms, cartoons and more.

In fact, there will be more than 250 hours of panel programming.

FanX Founder and Show Producer Dan Farr joined us with some of the new guest announcements:

Kelsey Grammer played lovably pompous psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane on Cheers and Frasier for more than 20 years, marking one of the longest-running roles played by a single individual actor in primetime history. Other prominent TV roles include 30 Rock, Modern Family, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmist and Boss for which he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor - Television Series Drama. In addition, Grammar has starred in a number of feature films, including X-Men: The Last Stand, X-Men Days of Future Past, The Marvels, Down Periscope, The Pentagon Wars and Swing Vote. He's also a prolific voice actor, voicing the roles of Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons, Anastasia and Toy Story 2. Grammar has also enjoyed success on Broadway with some of his most notable credits including La Cage aux Folles, The Color Purple and Man of La Mancha.

Tem Morrison is best known for his role as Jango Fett in the Star Wars multimedia universe, including Attack of the Clones, The Empire Strikes Back, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and a number of Star Wars video games. In addition to Star Wars, Morrison played Aquaman's father in DC's Aquaman, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He also voiced the role of Chief Tui in Disney's Moana.

Dick Van Dyke has starred in some of the most iconic films of our generation, including Disney's Mary Poppins, Bye Bye Birdie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and the Night at the Museum series. In addition to his movie roles, Van Dyke also starred in a number of hit TV shows, most notably The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder. In 2005, Van Dyke Farr collaborated on a Christmas book, Mr. Finnegan's Giving Chest. Farr wrote the book and Van Dyke narrated an audio CD.

For more information about FanX 2024 or to purchase tickets, visit FanXSaltLake.com.

