The Farmers Market Ogden is on Historic 25th Street every Saturday through September 10.

You can enjoy live music, live art performances and free kids activities from 8am to 1pm.

Plus, shop the best of fresh local produce, prepared foods and artisan goods.

In all there are more than 200 vendors every single week.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Visit farmersmarketogden.com for more information.