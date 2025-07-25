Fashions of Afa Ah Loo, a designer killed during a SLC protest, will be shown at Creative Pacific

It’s been a few weeks since a beloved fashion designer was shot and killed. But Afa Ah Loo’s legacy lives on through some of the fabrics he has created over the years.

Some of his fashions, along with other designers, will be featured at the upcoming Creative Pacific Cultural Celebration, a three-day event to celebrate culture, creativity and innovation in the world of beauty and fashion.

It's happening July 31-August 2, 2025, leading into Utah's Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

July 31st - Cultural Panels & Industry Workshops at Utah Cultural Celebration Center

A full day of thought-provoking panels and immersive workshops led by Pacific Islander and BIPOC professionals in fashion, art, entrepreneurship, storytelling, and cultural preservation.

FREE!

August 1st - Fashion Show

A high-impact runway event inside the stunning Natural History Museum of Utah featuring bold, culturally rooted designs from Pacific Islander and multicultural designers.

Get a special discount of 30 percent off tickets using code CPF30 at checkout

August 2nd - Market Day - Utah Celebration Center

A vibrant, family-friendly cultural celebration with artisan vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, traditional performances, and creative showcases—all highlighting the vibrancy of Pacific communities.

You can purchase some of the looks that were on our runway at this event as well as support small local businesses

FREE!

We got a sneak peek at the designs of Afa Ah Loo's styles as well as Codijo Yazzie and Janae Pettit.

You can learn more at creativepacific.org.