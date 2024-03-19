Fast Thai food in Salt Lake City

It's Tasty Tuesday and this week one of our foodie findings is for fast Thai food. Think panda express, but with the flavors of Thailand.

Chase, from SLC Foodie, recommends trying Thai Better in Salt Lake City.

Here's a couple dishes he suggests trying with there.



Massaman Curry

Mango Sticky Rice

Thai Ice Teas

Rajwadi Pointe also in Salt Lake City (inside Clarion Inn Salt Lake City Airport) is another recommendation from Chase.

Here are his top picks.



Vegetable Sandwich

Vegetarian sandwiches filled with crispy fried potato patties, Indian Cutney (sauce)

Veg Sizzler: a dish of cooked rice that has been stir-fried in a wok or a frying pan it has onions, bell pepper, garlic, peas, carrots, & soy sauce.

Butter Chicken: made from chicken with a spiced tomato & butter (Makhan) sauce.

Follow Chase's foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie", TikTok "slcfoodie" and on Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

