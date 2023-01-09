Father reunites with daughter after 30 years thanks to an at-home DNA test

33 Years ago the ex-girlfriend of Criss Rosenlof decided to give their daughter up for adoption as a newborn baby when the pair had split up.

Despite living a very happy life with his family, Criss was always searching for his baby daughter.

Meanwhile, Rachael Robertson always knew she was adopted and after her step-sister, also adopted, discovered her biological family through a DNA test, Rachael was motivated to begin her own family history research.

Without realizing it, they both applied to MyHeritage DNA Quest - a pro bono initiative by family history site MyHeritage.com to reunite adoptees with biological families via free DNA kits.

When Criss, now 53, received his DNA results a couple of weeks later, the very first result he got was his match to Rachael, his daughter. who is now 33.

He could not believe his luck and he eagerly reached out to her through the genealogy platform immediately.

Rachael instantly felt she finally found the father she had been searching for. In just a few days, the pair met in person.

Unbelievable, it turns out that the pair live only 20 minutes apart from one another and even crossed paths at a conference convention in Utah.

Both families have jelled together perfectly and just this past summer, Criss's daughter, Caitlin, asked Rachael to be her bridesmaid at her wedding.

They have become incredibly close and have formed a warm sistership.

