Father-Son Recovery Journey Began at Ogden Regional's Treatment Center

OGDEN, Utah – As the Alcohol and Chemical Treatment program at MountainStar Healthcare’s Ogden Regional Medical Center celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, those who have turned to ACT in their recovery journey are speaking up about the positive change it has offered them in their lives. The Shreeves’ stories are just two of so many Utahns’ who have benefitted tremendously from the treatment program.

Brad Shreeve was exposed to a narcotic as a child and in high school, he attended parties. But, it wasn’t until after seriously injuring his shoulder on a construction job that his substance use disorder kicked into high gear.

On Nov. 16, 2014, after Brad had an incident with law enforcement that could have been so much worse, he entered the ACT program. Brad says it’s a miracle an inpatient bed became available. Upon entering the inpatient program, he underwent a week of medically supervised detox and completed 30 days of inpatient treatment.

“I had to go through that. I had to sit in my own hell … but then God stepped in,” Brad explained. “It's hard to explain the grip this disease has on a person. It took away all my agency. It dictated my every move. It dictated my life. I no longer did things I normally could do.”

Two years after Brad entered the ACT, his son, Landon Shreeve, sought help for his own alcohol use disorder. He had been using alcohol to numb his emotions.

“I drank all day. I told myself I was just a loser. I got kicked out of my apartment,” Landon said. “The sense of what was right and what was wrong was completely gone.”

Landon's substance use disorder surfaced in seventh grade. At 14 years old, he consistently smoked marijuana. Throughout high school and college, he also experimented with other substances.

After a breakdown that landed him in the Emergency Room at Ogden Regional Medical Center, Landon was preparing to continue his downward spiral once discharged. Thankfully, that’s not what happened.

“As I was sitting in the hospital room, a doctor came in who I hadn't seen before. He looked me in the eyes and said, ‘Why don't you just go to rehab?’ and I simply said, ‘Ok,’” Brad remembered. “Maybe that guy was an angel who came just for that moment. Maybe he was a real doctor. Maybe he didn't exist. I don't know. I don't know why I even said yes. I just know that the next day – Aug. 16, 2016 – I went into the ACT program, and it changed my life.”

During an eight-week Intensive Outpatient Services treatment, Landon said he not only learned about his substance use disorder, but he learned crucial information about himself.

“In treatment we did a lot of journaling. It was like doing a research project on yourself. I took to that very well because I've always been introspective. In the past, sometimes my thoughts became obsessive, and I'd tear myself down. In treatment, they helped me analyze what I've been through in a healthy way… that taught me how to be honest with myself and how to be kinder to myself.”

Following his initial treatment session, Landon attended weekly meetings at ACT for four years. He has also watched his father faithfully attend weekly meetings for the past 8 years. Both Brad and Landon say that sobriety is a lifelong pursuit and priority, and they believe continued connection with the compassionate professionals at ACT is an important part of their journey.

“Because of my time with ACT, I know I can be loved even with this disease. It doesn't define who I am. I've learned to let go of my ego and accept that this disease is real. And while the disease does kill, I don't need to be a victim,” Brad said. “I'm happy to share that message.”

For anyone battling substance use disorders, Landon added, “Believe that things can and will be different. Help is available.”

Learn about the Alcohol & Chemical Treatment program at Ogden Regional Medical Center

McKenzei Martin, RN, is the Behavioral Health Services Nurse Manager for ACT. Martin says “There are resources for your loved ones if and when they are struggling with any kind of substance use disorder. Just get in contact with us here at Ogden Regional.”

The ACT program at Ogden Regional Medical Center offers the only inpatient residential treatment program for addiction services that is affiliated with a hospital in the State of Utah. The residential treatment program provides a level of care for patients after they have successfully completed detox and are medically stable.

The program is one of the first and most respected substance use disorder treatment facilities in Utah. Known for individualized, comprehensive treatment plans for all levels of acuity, ACT's teams of specialized physicians, nurses, therapists and counselors offer guidance and support to help patients obtain and maintain recovery.

“The staff were amazing. They take their patients seriously and recognize the individuality of each patient. They helped me share things I didn't know how to share, and then learn from that and apply it to my personality,” Brad said. “Going through the program taught me to realize my insecurities and to be ok with who I am. It also taught me to forgive myself and others.”

Who can be treated at the ACT?

Adults, ages 18 and older, can be treated at the program. The ACT is licensed as a dual diagnosis program where both addiction and mental health can be addressed and treated. The treatment includes psychiatrists and physicians who are board certified addictionologists. The nurses, substance use counselors, social workers, behavioral health technicians and recreational therapists also specialize in addiction and mental health treatment.

Conditions treated at the ACT include:

· Anger management issues

· Anxiety

· Emotional disturbances

· Gender-specific issues

· Grief

· Impulse control disorders

· Mood disorders

· Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

· Thinking disorders

· Trauma

Possible warning signs a loved one may be misusing substances include:

· Isolation & Avoidance

· Irritability

· Deteriorating Overall Health

· Loss of Appetite, Interest

· Withdrawal

Alcohol & Chemical Treatment (ACT) Program at Ogden Regional Medical Center

Ogden Regional Medical Center

5475 South 500 East

Ogden, UT 84405

For more information about the ACT program, visit OgdenACT.com and/or contact (801) 479-2250 to start your recovery journey today.