Father's Day is coming up -- whether your dad has a sweet tooth or is all about savory, here are gift ideas

In this week's #TakeoutTuesday, Salt Lake Foodie has ideas for Father's Day.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jun 15, 2021
Whether your dad has a sweet tooth, or is all about the savory, this week's #TakeoutTuesday is all about unique Father's Day gifts.

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with his ideas that any dad would love.

Wolf'em Sticks were created in South Jordan, Utah by Tanner and Spencer Harrison. They are rotary handled biscuit cup roasting sticks so you'll enjoy camping again!

Chase also told us about Flake Pie Co. in South Jordan. He recommends ordering:

  • She's My Berry Pie Oops A La Mode - four-berry filling with strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries
  • Brown Sugar Cinnamon Flakie - Cinnamon brown sugar filling, Cinnamon icing, Toasted brown sugar crumbles
  • Gourmet Mini Pies
  • Flakies (hand pies)
  • Gourmet Savory Pies

You can get more foodie findings on Instagram "slcfoodie" and Facebook "Salt Lake Foodie".

